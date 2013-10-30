19 Action News gets action: dangerous tree removed from E. 77th St.

On Oct. 22, concerned residents of E. 77th Street called 19 Action News after a huge rotten tree came crashing down. The tree was split in half with parts of it landing on two vacant lots.

The Cleveland Fire Department was notified of the issue and upon seeing the problem, strung tape around the area before telling residents to call city hall. Residents say that city hall informed them that the tree was on private properties and that they were not responsible for the removal.

After some homework done by residents, they learned that Charter One Bank owned the land and they got busy looking for someone to tear down the tree that many feared would damage nearby homes or hurt someone.



After 19 Action News' story, the city hired a tree contractor who came out on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and cut up and hauled away the tree.

The residents say they are very happy it has been taken care of.

