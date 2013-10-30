Cleveland Police Lt. accused of putting officers in danger

19 Action News Reporter Ed Gallek has learned a Cleveland Police Lieutenant is under investigation, accused of mishandling evidence and putting officers in danger.





Lt. Michael Butler could be demoted or fired. He is currently in charge of the 5th District Detective Bureau.





Lt. Butler had a hearing before Cleveland's Safety Director at city hall Wednesday afternoon. He showed up with his union representative. Lt. Butler is in trouble over what happened during an August bust at a suspected meth lab.





Records show Lt. Butler lied to get a search warrant and didn't call the bomb squad right away about dangerous chemicals. He then also allegedly left evidence in a police car for days.



Lt. Butler had been in charge of the downtown police evidence room, but he was transferred after throwing out evidence while cleaning out the room.





