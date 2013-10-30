Editorial Reply: Linda Fleming

My name is Linda Fleming responding to Bill Applegate's speed camera editorial.

In municipalities using these speed cameras, the penalty for driving 10 miles over the speed limit could cost you as much as a hundred dollars. Isn't that a bit extreme?

Have they placed these cameras in locations where the speed limit is warranted? Is it in an area where there is a lot of pedestrian traffic? Is it a high-risk accident area? Is it a school zone? Perhaps it's a stretch of road that is marked 25 but can be safely driven at 35 miles per hour. Or is it just greed on the part of the city to generate revenue?

I am not, by any means, condoning speeding, but let's be fair. You could be driving 25 in a 25 mile per hour zone and still be cited by a box on the side of the road where the speed of the car is determined by frequencies and lasers which can be altered by interference factors. Seriously, just how accurate are these speed cameras?

Thank you.