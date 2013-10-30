Topless bar boarded up after violent incidents

A topless bar near Progressive Field has closed up shop.



Cleveland leaders say they got the ok from a judge to board up Tops & Bottoms.

The men's club has been under fire for a summer of violence, including a shooting outside the club and a severe beating inside the club.

Some locals think this is good for downtown Cleveland. "I think it's a good thing that they boarded it up. There's plenty of kids walking by here, families, they don't need to see that kind of stuff," one local told 19 Action News.

But, not everyone agrees this is a good idea.

"Who's care let them work," another local told us.

This comes as Cleveland councilman, Joe Cimperman vowed to get the club's liquor license yanked.

