KSU fraternity suspended over hazing

A Kent State fraternity is off the yard for the next three years.

University officials say Kappa Alpha Psi has been suspended following allegations of hazing.

The suspension means that the chapter will be not permitted to function in any way as a student organization on or off campus, or participate in Greek life activities. If the fraternity chooses to pursue student organization recognition in the fall of 2016, the University will work with regional and national officers of the organization to review the request.

Kent State released the following statement:

"Kent State University developed policies to guide student organizations in creating a positive, safe, and successful environment for group activities. Adhering to these policies helps maintain the integrity of all student groups and ensures that all who participate are safe and treated fairly. When these policies are violated, the university must take appropriate measures, so we have suspended Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for three years for failing to adhere to those policies established for student organizations."

The fraternity's suspension takes effect immediately.

KENT STATE UNIVERSITY UNIVERSITY/GREEK SYSTEM RELATIONSHIP STATEMENT AND AGREEMENT OF ASSOCIATION

Kent State University and the Division of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs value and recognize the important role that fraternities and sororities exercise in the co-curricular experience of undergraduate students. We acknowledge that, since the founding of the first fraternity at Kent State University in 1922, the Greek Community has contributed positively to the development of traditions and the quality of campus and student life. The ideals professed by Greek organizations such as, sisterhood, brotherhood, initiative, leadership, community service, and scholarship are worthy aspirations and are supported by this institution as valuable goals of group living and group involvement. Pursuit of these goals by Greek organizations is most successful when done in partnership with the University.

Kent State University also recognizes the need for professional support of the Kent State University fraternities and sororities. The following relationship statement is meant to outline an agreement between Greek organizations and the University that will be growth producing and supportive in the accomplishment of common goals.

The University and said fraternities and sororities individually agree to that which appears herein:

1. The University shall accept for registration social fraternities and sororities whose purposes and practices are and must remain consistent with the mission of the University and the Division of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs.

(A) Each fraternity and sorority shall comply with all expectations and regulations as outlined in the University Policy Register and the University/Greek Relationship Statement and Agreement of Association.

2. Registered fraternities and sororities are an integral component of the educational community at Kent State University. As such, each organization shall:

(A) Participate regularly and fully in Greek Community activities and abide by all applicable policies, rules, and regulations under which they operate: the Interfraternity Council (IFC), the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), or the Panhellenic Council. Failure to participate or comply with these guidelines constitutes grounds for withdrawal of organizational registration;

(B) Conduct all activities in accordance with the policies and procedures of the University, as well as the policies of the organization's inter/national office, including but not limited to those provisions prohibiting conduct which substantially invades the rights, freedoms and privacy of others or conduct which is intended to or has the likelihood of injuring person, property and/or the harmonious relationship between the University and the surrounding community. Failure to comply with policies and procedures of the University shall constitute grounds for withdrawal of organizational registration by the University;

(C) Encourage and maintain an atmosphere conducive to high academic standards of achievement and integrity;

(D) Participate and cooperate with organizations concerned with the safety and welfare of neighborhoods and undertake, as appropriate, programs which contribute to the Kent and University communities;

(E) Establish general goals, specific objectives, and reports in consultation with the Center for Student Involvement, as well as representatives of the IFC, Panhellenic, and NPHC;

(F) Be subject to the jurisdiction of the IFC/Panhellenic/NPHC conduct committees or their designees, and fully cooperate in and comply with said committees' investigation and resolution of complaints or allegations of violation of applicable laws, policies, regulations or rules, including, but not limited to, areas of alcohol and hazing infractions; 2

(G) Agree to the following: To the extent permitted by law, each party to this Agreement agrees to be liable for the acts and omission of its own officers, employees and agents engaged in the scope of their employment arising under this Agreement, and each party hereby agrees to be responsible for any and all liability, claims, costs, expenses or damages arising from any claim with respect that party's role in connection with this Agreement. The parties agree that nothing in this provision shall be construed as a waiver of the sovereign immunity of University and/or the State of Ohio beyond the waiver provided in Ohio Revised Code Section 2743.02;

(H) Comply with all applicable local and state fire, health and other safety codes in the organization's facility, if any;

(I) Comply with all applicable requirements for leaders of student organizations registered in the Center for Student Involvement, including any obligations to meet with University staff on a regular basis;

(J) Educate the members to assume individual and group responsibility and liability and comply in a timely manner, with all applicable requirements for information by the Center for Student Involvement, including, but not limited to, student organization registration, officers' lists, hazing statements, University/Greek System Relationship Statement and Agreement of Association, registration and scheduling of programming;

(K) Designate a (1) Chapter Alumna/Alumnus to serve as an advisor, (2) Campus Faculty/Staff Advisor, and (3) Housing Corporation or Regional Representative, whose names shall be on file in the Center for Student Involvement;

(L) Develop and maintain an internal judicial system to ensure fairness and due process in the application of chapter rules and policies;

(M) Develop and maintain membership selection and training procedures and practices, consistent with the inter/national office applicable laws, constitutional guarantees and the University mission goals and objectives;

(N) Comply with attendance requirements for all required University programming;

(O) Return all pledge/new member affiliation cards to the Center for Student Involvement by the end of the eighth week of the semester.

3. Kent State University shall accept for registration those social fraternities and sororities that endeavor to support the efforts of the institution and agree to meet and comply with the responsibilities as outlined above. In accepting the registration of fraternities and sororities the University shall:

(A) Grant to such registered organizations the right to identify themselves as an organization of the University for social betterment purposes and organizational activities that are consistent with the educational goals and mission of the University;

(B) Provide advisory support for the organizations to assist in the execution of programs and chapter operations and to serve as liaison between other segments of the University and Greek Community;

(C) Respect the autonomy of registered fraternities and sororities as incorporated entities and grant such organizations the right to freely choose their members, subject to applicable laws and constitutional guarantees, and the constitution and bylaws of the inter/national organization;

(D) Grant to the organizations the same use of University space and facilities as is available to all registered student organizations in good standing;

(E) Encourage and recognize outstanding Greek achievement in scholarship and campus and/or community services; 3

(F) Provide, upon request and within the limits of applicable University policy and law, access to lists of students for purposes of recruiting new members and calculation of each organization's grade point averages;

(G) Allocate space to the IFC, Panhellenic, and NPHC, as representatives of the fraternities and sororities, consistent with the standards and procedures applicable to all other student organizations;

(H) Support and encourage leadership development opportunities within each chapter, the Greek Community, and on the campus and the University community;

(I) Provide mediation and conflict resolution services to assist in the resolution of any group conflict among Greek organizations and their members;

(J) Provide systematic, open and honest communication between the University and the registered fraternities and sororities.

4. In the event that either the Associate Dean of Students (or the person directed by the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs) or the incorporated or local organization believes that the other has failed to live up to its obligations and responsibilities, the following will apply:

(A) Where the University alleges that, the organization, its officers or its individual members have failed to substantially and materially comply with the obligations set forth in section (2.) above, the University shall serve written notice to the appropriate organizational representatives, including the local and inter/national organization, stating the allegations of noncompliance, a brief factual statement supporting the allegations, and the institutional procedures proposed. Such notice shall provide the organization and its representatives a reasonable opportunity, but in no event less than fourteen (14) days, to respond to the allegations both in writing and in person before a committee appointed by the Associate Dean of Students or Dean of Students. The University may choose to stay its right to take action if action is being taken by a local or campus governing body recognized by the University. The Associate Dean of Students or Dean of Students may elect to terminate the Agreement on the University's behalf or otherwise modify the privileges provided under this Agreement. The organization may exercise a right of appeal to the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs within seven (7) days of receipt of the Center for Student Involvement decision. In the event of appeal, a temporary decision may be enacted pending resolution of the appeal.

(B) In the event the incorporated or local organization believes the University has failed to fulfill its obligations or responsibilities as set forth in section (3.) above, the organization or its local or inter/national representative shall serve written notice to the Office of the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs stating the allegations of noncompliance, a brief factual statement supporting the allegations. The University official designated by the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs will meet with selected chapter, local and/or inter/national leadership to discuss the allegations and work to develop a remedy. The Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs will maintain full authority to resolve the complaint.

(C) The Center for Student Involvement may elect, in lieu of terminating the Agreement of Association, to impose other requirements upon an organization and/or its officers for failing to comply with the obligations and responsibilities outlined in this Agreement. Such action may include but is not limited to the following: restitution, the restriction of social activities engaged in by the organization, an obligation to engage in educational or service activities such as attending workshops or presentations on appropriate subjects, or the performance of a prescribed number of unpaid hours of University or community service. The organization may exercise its right to appeal a determination by the Center for Student Involvement to the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs.

5. Execution of this Agreement is required each year by the end of the fourth week of Fall semester classes. 4

_________________________________ ___________________________________

Name of Fraternity/Sorority Local Chapter Letter Designation

By my signature below, each party acknowledges its agreement with the terms and conditions of this Agreement and each signatory represents and warrants that he/she is authorized to sign on behalf of and to bind his/her party to all of the terms and conditions of this Agreement as of the Effective Date.

_______________ _____________________________________________________

Date Kent State University Center for Student Involvement Designee

_______________ _____________________________________________________

Date Chapter President on Behalf of the Organization

By my signature below, each party affirms that he/she has read and understands the Agreement as it has been presented to the Organization.

_______________ _____________________________________________________

Date Campus Advisor, Faculty/Staff

_______________ _____________________________________________________

Date Chapter Advisor

All members of above named chapter have read and understand this Relationship Agreement and will abide by its provisions.

Created: January, 1996

Revised: February, 2001

Revised: August, 2010

Revised: October, 2012

Revised: August, 2013

