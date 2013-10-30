Hostage situation in Willard turns deadly

A hostage situation in Willard, OH has ended.

Around 5 pm Wednesday, police were called to a robbery at the Family Dollar store on Rt. 224. When they arrived, it turned out to be a hostage situation.

According to the police chief, 19-year old Shawn Schuett barricaded himself inside with two employees.

Around 8 pm, one hostage escaped and told police that Schuett shot the other hostage in the head. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police found Schuett dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

Willard Police were assisted by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A motive is not known.

