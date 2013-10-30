Local company helps family honor hit and run victim - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Local company helps family honor hit and run victim

The family of Israel Thornton is preparing for a final goodbye this weekend and they've come up with one final tribute for the little boy who was so full of life.

The person who struck and killed Israel and drove off has not been caught yet; police are still searching.

Israel's Aunt, Keiyana Simmons, is grateful for the support they've received."People have been sending food and cards. The support is just..."

Israel's family has been overwhelmed by the support they're received since the 5-year-old was struck and killed by a car while walking to school on Friday.

"The support for everyone is really, really awesome. It brings tears to our eyes anytime we get some type of phone call that something will be covered," Simmons said.

A local company, ESP Promotions, is rushing to make dozens of T-shirts with the words "Israel God's prince" on them. 

Susan Lange, the owner of ESP Promotions, is paying for the costs of the T-shirts in Israel's tribute. 

Simmons, told us the little boy's mother wants other kids to wear the shirts at the service Saturday. "We want every young person that comes to Israel's home going to represent him and have an Israel memorialized tee-shirt."

Israel's mother doesn't want to call the gathering this weekend a funeral.

"She doesn't want it to have that sadness to it. She specified that this will be a concert for Israel because he loved to dance and he loved music. So that's what we're going to do...celebrate his life," Simmons added. 

The Thornton family is still trying to raise money for the funeral costs. If you would like to donate, a memorial fund has been set up with Fifth Third Bank.

