Local company helps family honor hit and run victim

The family of Israel Thornton, the 5-year-old killed in a hit-skip incident on Friday, October 25, will hold a vigil at West 37 th and Denison, the place where he was fatally hit.

The parents of a child killed in a hit-skip accident speaking out Monday and asking for your help. They just want closure in the death of their 5-year-old son.

Israel Thornton's mother, Leah Simmons, says she doesn't hate the person who hit and killed her son. She calls it an accident and she wants that person to turn themselves in. Isreal was killed Friday

On Saturday morning, November 2, a concert will be held at Second Calvary Baptist Church to celebrate the life of 5-year-old Israel Thorton. The celebration is open to the public.

The family of the little boy killed by a hit and run driver on Cleveland's west side last week is planning to celebrate his life.

Family of little boy killed in hit and run prepare to celebrate his life

The family of Israel Thornton is preparing for a final goodbye this weekend and they've come up with one final tribute for the little boy who was so full of life.

The person who struck and killed Israel and drove off has not been caught yet; police are still searching.

Israel's Aunt, Keiyana Simmons, is grateful for the support they've received."People have been sending food and cards. The support is just..."

Israel's family has been overwhelmed by the support they're received since the 5-year-old was struck and killed by a car while walking to school on Friday.

"The support for everyone is really, really awesome. It brings tears to our eyes anytime we get some type of phone call that something will be covered," Simmons said.

A local company, ESP Promotions, is rushing to make dozens of T-shirts with the words "Israel God's prince" on them.

Susan Lange, the owner of ESP Promotions, is paying for the costs of the T-shirts in Israel's tribute.

Simmons, told us the little boy's mother wants other kids to wear the shirts at the service Saturday. "We want every young person that comes to Israel's home going to represent him and have an Israel memorialized tee-shirt."

Israel's mother doesn't want to call the gathering this weekend a funeral.

"She doesn't want it to have that sadness to it. She specified that this will be a concert for Israel because he loved to dance and he loved music. So that's what we're going to do...celebrate his life," Simmons added.

The Thornton family is still trying to raise money for the funeral costs. If you would like to donate, a memorial fund has been set up with Fifth Third Bank.

