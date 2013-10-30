Taking back your streets: 19 Action News checking up on sex offenders

A 19 Action News investigation reveals how many sex offenders are hiding on the streets of Cuyahoga County.

Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies teamed up to check on convicted sex offenders citywide. It happened one day after 19 Action News revealed how many are hiding on your streets.

Investigators went door-to-door, asking questions, and comparing notes. We tagged along on the near west side. The same area where sexual predator Ariel Castro held women hostage for years.

In fact, on Castro's street, we met convicted sex offender Edwin Rivera. Investigators checked up on him, so we asked him, "You were taken by surprise tonight?"

Rivera said, "Yeah, I'm doing good. No more trouble."

Cuyahoga County deputies currently watch more than 2,800 sex offenders. Right now, 125 wanted for lying about their address or not updating it. In total, there are 219 cases for the year.

We also found one wanted sex offender in Tuesday's investigation. He promised to turn himself in, and deputies say he did.

But, so many others hide in the shadows.

Investigators did this to help make the streets safer for Halloween. Deputies encourage the public to check sex offender websites often. You can at least see where the offenders 'say' they live near you, so your kids don't go there.

