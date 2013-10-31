Hostage situation in Willard, Cleveland State pay raises, Nightclub closing and Obamacare issues

Good Thursday morning Northeast Ohio

We start the morning with breaking news out of Willard, Ohio, where a hostage situation took a turn for the worst. The gunman and one victim dead, and police are investigating for a motive.

Cleveland State is issuing pay raises to their employees, but some of the pay hikes are causing quite the controversy. Shannon Davidson is live at Cleveland State University with the latest details.

A questionable downtown nightclub is closing, and police are boarding up the windows. Close to some popular downtown destinations, the club is known for trouble, and the city says that closing the place will make things safer. Reporter Laura DeMaria is live downtown with the reaction.

And more woes for the Obama Administration as they deal with defending the rollout of the new healthcare law. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius promises to fix the troubled website. Reporter Susan McGinnis is live in Washington.

