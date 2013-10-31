Good Thursday morning, Wet & Windy Halloween HIGH 70

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

Thursday: Light rain Breezy. Rain and storms after 4pm through the overnight. Very windy High: 70

Halloween night: Storms and showers, gusty winds Lows: low-50s

Friday: Showers before 8am turning mostly cloudy. Windy.High: 62

