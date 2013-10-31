Reopened: Section of Ira Road in Brecksville, after Haz-mat situation

The section of Ira Road between Akron Peninsula Road and Riverview Road has been reopened since a haz-mat situation closed the road Thursday until 5 pm.

On 8 pm Wednesday, crews were called to the scene when several suspicious containers were found on Ira Road. National Park Service rangers and Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department were able to secure the scene and Ohio EPA investigated the containers.

They found 12-55 and 30 gallon drums on one side of the road, and 30-5 and 1 gallon cans on the other. The drums contained hazardous materials like paint, oil-based waste, and possible solvents. Some containers were empty.

The Ohio EPA contractor Chemtron removed the infected soil and the containers from the site for disposal.

Ohio EPA spokesman asked the public in a press release for anyone with any information on he incident to please call local authorities or the 24-hour EPA hotline at 1-800-282-9378.

