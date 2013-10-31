Child Abuse Investigation: Baby girl placed in oven, trash by west side mom

A west side mother is accused of putting her one-year-old baby girl in the oven, which was off at the time, and then throwing the baby into a garbage can.

It happened Wednesday night in the 3300 block of West 59th Street in Cleveland.

A neighbor already at the home at the time of the alleged abuse removed the baby from the trash can. He then ran from the home, called the child's father and also police.

The neighbor told police the mother said she was going to "duct tape the kids and is sick of them."

The one-year-old baby girl and her four-year-old brother were released to their father.

The father of the children tells Reporter Ed Gallek that she's a "good mom" and also said she "meant no harm" to the kids.

The mother, who has not been identified, was handcuffed and placed into the back of a police cruiser. She somehow managed to slip her left hand out of the cuff, and tried to push an officer out of the way in an attempt to escape. Officers quickly brought her under control, secured her handcuffs, and took her into custody.

She is charged with child endangering, domestic violence, resisting arrest and escape.

