Triple murder suspect arraigned on new charges, bond stays at $6M

Arraignment was held on Thursday morning for a suspected serial killer.

Michael Madison was re-indicted this week for the murders of three women in East Cleveland. The new charges carry specifications that will allow prosecutors to ask for the death penalty.

Madison, 35, pleaded not guilty and his bond was continued at $6M.

Madison is accused of killing Shetisha Sheeley, Angela H. Deskins and Shirellda Terry. Police found the first of the victims on July 19 after answering a complaint about odors coming from an East Cleveland garage. Two more bodies were discovered the following day. All three were wrapped in plastic bags.

He is due back in court on November 9.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.