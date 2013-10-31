Potentially hazardous materials close Brecksville road

National Park Service rangers and Ohio EPA continue to assess the hazardous materials found in dumped containers on Ira Road between Akron Peninsula Road and Riverview Road in Brecksville.

The containers are being removed and the area is being cleaned by Chemtron Corp. NPS anticipates reopening the road in the late afternoon on Thursday.

The dumping is being investigated by the Ohio EPA with the assistance of the National Park Service and the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department.

The National Park Service is seeking any information from the public about the dumping that occurred Wednesday, October 30 at roughly 8:30 p.m. on Ira Road. Please contact the National Park Service dispatch at 440-546-5945 if you have any information.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.