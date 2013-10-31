Sickening: Prison for three men who raped toddler

Three men were sentenced to prison for raping a toddler.

John Hedenberg was sentenced to 32-years in prison, Charles Hedenberg was sentenced to 16-years and Brian Pace was also sentenced to 16-years behind bars.

According to courtroom documents, 33-year-old Jeanette Hedenberg moved to Denver, Colorado and left her 2-year-old daughter with the child's father and uncle.

According to police, the little girl was a victim of sexual violations by her father, uncle and Pace from June 20, 2011 to January 24, 2013.

It is reported that either the child's father or uncle befriended Brian Pace in prison. Pace was incarcerated on other sexual charges. Apparently, after Pace was released, he moved in with Charles and Jonathan, which gave him access to the child.

Jeanette Hedenberg was also arrested and charged with child endangering. On October 16, she was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

