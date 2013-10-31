Former library worker admits to theft, ordered to pay back nearl - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Former library worker admits to theft, ordered to pay back nearly $350K

Theresa Karm (Source: Cuyahoga Falls Police) Theresa Karm (Source: Cuyahoga Falls Police)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (WOIO) -

A former Cuyahoga Falls library worker pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands from the library.

Theresa Karm, 55, avoided jail, but was given six months of house arrest and five years of probation for embezzling nearly $350,000 in various library fees.

According to police, Karm embezzled the money since 2007 while working as the library's Fiscal Officer.

Karm was ordered to pay back every penny she stole.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly