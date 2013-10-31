Former library worker admits to theft, ordered to pay back nearly $350K

A 54-year-old woman is accused of embezzling nearly $350,000 from the Cuyahoga Falls Library.

A former Cuyahoga Falls library worker pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands from the library.

Theresa Karm, 55, avoided jail, but was given six months of house arrest and five years of probation for embezzling nearly $350,000 in various library fees.

According to police, Karm embezzled the money since 2007 while working as the library's Fiscal Officer.

Karm was ordered to pay back every penny she stole.

