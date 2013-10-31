Communities postpone Trick-or-Treat due to inclement weather

The City of Streetsboro is postponing Trick or Treat until Sunday, November 3 from 4 p.m. to 6p.m. due to the weather.

Mayor Glenn Broska released the following statement:

After careful consideration and discussion with the leaders of our Safety Forces, the decision has been made to postpone Trick or Treating to Sunday, November 3, 2013 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The decision was made wholly with the safety of our children in mind. The weather forecast for this evening is for heavy rain and wind. Exposing our children to the chance of severe weather and reduced visibility was not an option. The forecast for Sunday looks promising with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40's.

Thank you for your understanding,

Mayor Glenn M. Broska

The City of Norwalk has also moved Trick or Treat to Saturday, November 2, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alliance has also postponed Trick-Or-Treat due to the nasty weather. It's been rescheduled for Friday at 5-7 p.m.

For a complete list of Trick of Treat times, click HERE.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.