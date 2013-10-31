Bus driver accused of exploiting developmentally disabled woman

On September 27, the parent of a 22-year-old developmentally disabled woman reported that her daughter had been exploited by the bus driver that takes her to her day program.

It was reported that while on the way to her day program, the bus driver pulled into a secluded area and asked her to remove her clothes. After the incident, the driver dropped her off at her day program. The incident was reported to the Summit County Sheriff's Detective assigned to the Summit Developmental Disabilities Board.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver had a similar incident in June. In June, he pulled his vehicle into a secluded area and offered a 23-year-old developmentally disabled female $12 in exchange for sexual acts. When she declined, he instructed her to keep the money in exchange for her not reporting the incident.

Reinaldo Luis Ortiz Velazquez, 48, was charged with abduction, soliciting, and compelling prostitution. Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

