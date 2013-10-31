Toddlers Duct-Taped and Put in Oven, Rainy Halloween, KSU Fraternity Suspended

19 Action News has learned of a terrifying child abuse investigation by Cleveland police. A woman is accused of duct-taping two toddlers, and even putting one of the children in the oven. It happened on Wednesday night in the 3300 block of West 59th Street. The children were released to their father, and the woman was arrested. Reporter Ed Gallek is working to find out more. Check back for details.

Thursday: Light rain Breezy

Rain and storms after 4pm through the overnight. Very windy High: 70

Halloween night: Storms and showers, gusty winds Lows: low-50s

Friday: Showers before 8am turning mostly cloudy. Windy.High: 62

A Kent State fraternity is off the yard for the next three years. University officials say Kappa Alpha Psi has been suspended following allegations of hazing. The suspension means that the chapter will be not permitted to function in any way as a student organization on or off campus, or participate in Greek life activities. If the fraternity chooses to pursue student organization recognition in the fall of 2016, the University will work with regional and national officers of the organization to review the request.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager



