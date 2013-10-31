Deadly end to hostage situation at Willard Family Dollar store

A hostage situation in Willard, OH is over. Around 5 pm Wednesday, police were called to a robbery at the Family Dollar store on Rt. 224. When they arrived, it turned out to be a hostage situation.

A hostage and gunman are dead following a standoff at a Willard Family Dollar store on Wednesday night.

According to the police chief, Shawn Schuett, 19, barricaded himself inside with three employees. One of the hostages immediately escaped out the back door around 5 p.m. and called 911.

Around 8 p.m., another hostage escaped. She told police that Schuett shot the other hostage in the head. The injured hostage was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. She has been identified as Kimberly Kelley, 48.

Police found Schuett dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police tell Reporter Scott Taylor that Schuett bought the rifle he used to shoot himself and Kelley at a store next to Family Dollar. Police also say Schuett threatened his mother earlier Wednesday before taking the Family Dollar hostages.

Schuett did tell police during negotiations that he was not robbing the Family Dollar. A motive remains unknown.

