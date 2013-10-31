Biggest meth bust in Geauga County

A meth lab was busted in Orrville. The MEDWAY Drug Enforcement Agency provided assistance to the Wayne County Probation Department and the Orrville Police Department after they discovered components and

A meth lab was busted in Orrville. The MEDWAY Drug Enforcement Agency provided assistance to the Wayne County Probation Department and the Orrville Police Department after they discovered components and

Barberton Police are looking for a suspect that is accused of running a meth lab in a home located at 188 8th Street NW.

Barberton Police are looking for a suspect that is accused of running a meth lab in a home located at 188 8th Street NW.

A baby was removed from a meth lab in Hartville, Portage County last week. The Sheriff's Department received a call to check on the welfare of a child at 6100 Prospect Street because it was feared drugs

A baby was removed from a meth lab in Hartville, Portage County last week. The Sheriff's Department received a call to check on the welfare of a child at 6100 Prospect Street because it was feared drugs

A Geauga County man is being held without bond, after being busted in the county's largest meth bust.

Peter Mancuso was arrested after a traffic stop on Oct. 29 by a Geauga County Sheriffs Deputy





The deputy noticed meth making material in the car and obtained warrants for Mancuso's vehicle and house.





Meth was apparently found in both locations. Deputies say six other people lived at the home, including a three-year-old child.





Deputies say prior to the Oct. 29 traffic stop, Mancuso had been under investigation for about two months.



