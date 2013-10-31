Cleveland Indians release Chris Perez - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians release Chris Perez

Chris Perez Chris Perez

    Indians player Chris Perez pleaded no contest to drug abuse charges in court on Tuesday, and the judge found him guilty.

The Cleveland Indians gave RHP Chris Perez his unconditional release Thursday afternoon.

Perez, who is now a free agent, was 5-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 54 relief appearances in 2013 (54.0IP, 56H, 26ER, 11HR, 21BB, 54K, .263AVG).

This past summer, Perez was found guilty of a drug abuse charge in Rocky River Muni Court.

"You made a big mistake," the judge told Perez. "Kids look up to you."

Perez was fined $250 and no jail time, but was placed on community supervision for one year and has to complete MLB drug program. Also as part of his sentence, Perez must present a speech to Rocky River High School students about dangers of drugs.

Perez and his wife were facing the drug charges after undercover agents delivered a package they say contained 5.7 ounces of marijuana to the Perez home in Rocky River in June. The package was sent from California and addressed to the family dog.

