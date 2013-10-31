Cleveland Indians release Chris Perez

"You made a big mistake," the judge told Perez. "Kids look up to you.

Indians player Chris Perez pleaded no contest to drug abuse charges in court on Tuesday, and the judge found him guilty.

Indians player Chris Perez pleaded no contest to drug abuse charges in court on Tuesday, and the judge found him guilty.

Cleveland (WOIO) - The Indians kept their streak alive on Thursday night, but once again, it wasn't easy, as the Tribe survived a 4-run Twins' rally in the 9th, holding on to win, 6-5 at Target Field. Chris

Cleveland (WOIO) - The Indians kept their streak alive on Thursday night, but once again, it wasn't easy, as the Tribe survived a 4-run Twins' rally in the 9th, holding on to win, 6-5 at Target Field. Chris

Cleveland (WOIO) - A couple of days ago I blogged that I wouldn't be comfortable putting Chris Perez out there in the 9th. Actually, let me rephrase that. I wouldn't even put him on the playoff roster

Cleveland (WOIO) - A couple of days ago I blogged that I wouldn't be comfortable putting Chris Perez out there in the 9th. Actually, let me rephrase that. I wouldn't even put him on the playoff roster

The Cleveland Indians gave RHP Chris Perez his unconditional release Thursday afternoon.

Perez, who is now a free agent, was 5-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 54 relief appearances in 2013 (54.0IP, 56H, 26ER, 11HR, 21BB, 54K, .263AVG).





This past summer, Perez was found guilty of a drug abuse charge in Rocky River Muni Court.





"You made a big mistake," the judge told Perez. "Kids look up to you."

Perez was fined $250 and no jail time, but was placed on community supervision for one year and has to complete MLB drug program. Also as part of his sentence, Perez must present a speech to Rocky River High School students about dangers of drugs.

Perez and his wife were facing the drug charges after undercover agents delivered a package they say contained 5.7 ounces of marijuana to the Perez home in Rocky River in June. The package was sent from California and addressed to the family dog.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.