Indians re-sign Jason Giambi

Cleveland (WOIO) - The Indians said goodbye to former All-Star closer Chris Perez on Thursday, but welcomed back a fan favorite, signing Jason Giambi to another minor-league deal with a non-roster invitation to spring training.





Giambi, 42, equaled the single-season club record with three pinch-hit home runs in 2013, the last of which came in game-winning fashion against the Chicago White Sox on September 24 that kept the Indians 1.0 game AL WildCard lead intact. For the season he drove in 31 runs in 71 games (54 starts at DH), led the club with an RBI per at bat ratio of 6.0ab/RBI and collected his 2000th career hit on September 8 vs. the New York Mets.









