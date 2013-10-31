Fatal hit-and-run driver arrested after returning to the scene

Scene of hit and run accident in the 24000 block of Lakeshore in Euclid

One man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Lakeshore in Euclid Thursday night, and the driver sped off without stopping, police said.

The victim, 22-year old Anthony Simpson, of Euclid, was crossing in a no crossing zone with his girlfriend when he was hit.

The female driver was arrested after she returned to the scene about 15 minutes later, according to police.



Police told 19 Action News the Simpson was struck at a high rate of speed and thrown about 200 feet.



The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 24400 block of Lakeshore. His girlfriend was not injured.

The driver, a 52-year old from Fairview Park, was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

