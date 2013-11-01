Two shot in front of Halle Building in downtown Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Two shot in front of Halle Building in downtown Cleveland

Two people were shot in front of the downtown Cleveland Halle Building around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

After being shot, the men ran to the area of E. 12th and Huron Road and took a taxi to Metro, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The reason behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

The victims tell police they did not know the shooter.

