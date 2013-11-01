Santa Claus is coming to town

Great Lakes Mall in Mentor will kick off the Christmas season with Santa Claus making his arrival on Saturday, Nov. 9th.

From 10-11am, families are invited to a Story Time, where Santa will read the classic story "The Polar Express". Each child will also get a free voucher to ride the All Aboard Smiles train for that day.

Santa will then be available throughout the season for pictures, on Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 8pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.

In addition, the mall will also host "Caring Santa", a special event for families with children who have special needs. The Santa Photo Experience will be available to them in a subdued environment on December 8th from 9 till 10:30 am. This event was guided by AbilityPath.org, a national resource for the special needs community.

For the pet lovers, December 1st, 8th, and 15th from 6:30-8 pm, Santa will be taking pictures with pets, and they will get a free treat bag until supplies run out.

Follow @GreatLakesMall on twitter or visit the Great Lakes Mall Facebook page for more information.