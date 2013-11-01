Deadly hit and run, Damp Halloween, Councilman Candidate argument, and food stamp cuts

Good Friday morning Northeast Ohio



We start the morning with a tragedy in Euclid, where a 22-year old man was hit and killed while crossing the street. The driver originally fled the scene, but when she returned 15 minutes later, she was arrested. Reporter Bill Safos is live in Euclid as police investigate what happened, and how hit and runs can be prevented.

A wet and windy Halloween led some cities to postpone Trick-or-Treat to the weekend, but most did not. Jenn Harcher is bringing you some of the parents reactions to the decisions. If your city postponed, visit our website to see your new Trick-or-Treat dates and times.

And caught on camera, an argument between a business owner and a Cleveland City Council candidate. You won't want to miss this confrontation. Reporter Ed Gallek brings us the details only on 19 Action News.

It's November 1st, and Food Stamps cuts begin today due to a 2009 stimulus bill expiring. And Congress is debating-and it could mean even more cuts. Reporter Bigad Shaban breaks down the potential impact.

Don't forget to "LIKE" 19 Action news on FaceBook for your chance to win FOUR tickets to the Heat @ Cavs game, PLUS a $75 dollar gift card to Michael Symon's B-Spot at the Q!

19 Action News This Morning starts at 4:30 a.m.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. TextHELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.