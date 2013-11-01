High winds to blame for building collapse in Norwalk - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

High winds to blame for building collapse in Norwalk

NORWALK, OH (WOIO) -

An early morning building collapse on North Prospect Street in Norwalk.

It happened at 12:50 a.m. Friday at a cement block building that houses tree-trimming equipment.

The Fire Department tells 19 Action News high winds are to blame for the collapse. Severe weather hit the city hard late on Halloween and into the overnight hours.

No one was injured. 

