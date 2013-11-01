Cleveland's Deadliest Fire: New trial begins for Antun Lewis - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jury selection begins in trial for man accused in Cleveland's deadliest fire

It was the deadliest fire in Cleveland city history.

In May of 2005, a woman and eight children died during a birthday sleepover in an arson fire on East 87th & Superior.

7-year-old Faith Jones, 12-year-old Shauntavia Mitchell, 13-year-old Miles Golden Cockfield, 13-year-old Antwon Jackson Jr., 14-year-old Moses William Jr., 15-year-old Devonte Carter, 12-year-old Maleeya Williams, and 33-year-old Media Carter all died from smoke inhalation.

Retrial for the man originally convicted of intentionally setting the fire started with jury selection on Friday morning. A federal judge decided Antun Lewis was entitled to a new trial based on testimony from unreliable witnesses.

