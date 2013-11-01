Medical Examiner identifies man killed in Euclid hit and run

One man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Lakeshore in Euclid Thursday night, and the driver sped off without stopping, police said. The victim was walking down the street with his girlfriend when he was hit.

A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on Lakeshore in Euclid Thursday night, during peak trick-or-treat hours, and the driver sped off without stopping, police said.

Fatal hit-and-run driver arrested after returning to the scene

Scene of hit and run accident in the 24000 block of Lakeshore, Euclid

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a hit and run accident in Euclid on Thursday evening.

According to police, Anthony Simpson, 22, was crossing Lakeshore in the 24400 block with his girlfriend when he was struck. Simpson was in a no crossing zone.

The girlfriend was not hurt.

The driver fled the scene, but returned about 15 minutes later. Police have the 52-year-old Fairview Park woman in custody.

Charges are pending.

