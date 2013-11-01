Toys for Tots kicks off 2013 campaign

U.S. Marines kick off 2013 Toys for Tots Campaign

Cleveland-area Toys"R"Us stores welcome U.S. Marines to kick off 2013 Toys for Tots Campaign.

Through this partnership, children in need will receive gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Customers may donate new, unwrapped toys at any Toys"R"Us or Babies"R"Us store through Sunday, December 8. Monetary donations will be accepted in-store or on-line through Christmas Eve. All toys donated at Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores will stay within the community, making this a truly local program.

This marks the tenth year of the partnership between Toys"R"Us and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. As the largest retail partner in the 60-plus year history of Toys for Tots, Toys"R"Us has raised more than $31.6 million and collected 3.75 million toys since 2004.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.