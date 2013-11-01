Innerbelt Bridge Project: Series of traffic shifts to take place

The above traffic pattern will be in place after the new westbound bridge November 2013 (Source: ODOT)

The new I-90 Innerbelt Bridge is opening soon. Beginning as early as Nov. 9, a series of traffic shifts will take place to put all traffic on the new bridge. This will result in traffic changes for those traveling to downtown from the west. The bridge is expected to open in its entirety by late November.

For those who use I-90 east or I-71 north to enter downtown; or I-90 west or I-71 south to exit downtown we recommend motorists "Opt for the Alternate!" and use I-490 and I-77 to avoid construction. For more information on closures, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation's Innerbelt page .

Traveling to Downtown

From the west/south (via I-90 East/I-71 North)

Open: Exits to E. 9th Street, Chester, Superior/St. Clair, Lakeside

Closed: Exits to Broadway, Ontario, E. 22nd Street, Carnegie

From the east (via I-90 West)

No change in downtown access

From the south (via I-77 North)

No change in downtown access

Leaving Downtown

Traveling west/south (via I-90 West/I-71 South)

Open: Entrances from Lakeside/E. 26th Street, Superior, Chester/E. 24th Street, Prospect, E. 9th Street, Ontario

Closed: Entrance from E.14th Street

Traveling east (via I-90 East)

No change in eastside access

Traveling south (via I-77 South)

Open: Entrances from I-90 West, E. 9th Street, Ontario, Orange Avenue/E. 30th Street

Closed: Entrances from E. 14th Street, E. 21st Street