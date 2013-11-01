Weekend Weather, 2 Shot Downtown, Did Obama Consider Replacing Biden?

TODAY: Shower before 7am,, Mostly Shower before 7am,, Mostly cloudy and mild , High: 58

SATURDAY: Chance of a showers, windy and cloudy all day. High: 52

SUNDAY: Chance of rain/snow mix is the early morning hours, then partly sunny and cooler. High 47





Cleveland Police are reporting that two people have been shot in front of the Halle Building in Downtown Cleveland, around 2 am Friday morning. Police say one of the victims was taken to the hospital by a cab driver. Both victims had non-life threatening injures. The reason behind the shooting is unknown at this time.





A new book sheds new light on the 2012 presidential campaign.

President Barack Obama's top aides secretly considered replacing Vice President Joe Biden with Hillary Clinton on the 2012 ticket, according to The New York Times.

The Times got a copy of the book Double Down: Game Change 2012.

The newspaper says the book claims the effort was spearheaded by former White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley, but the idea was scraped when polls showed the switch wouldn't significantly improve President Obama's odds.

The book is written by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, who also authored 2008's Game Change.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager