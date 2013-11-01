Clevelanders hit hard by food stamp cuts

Starting November 1, SNAP benefits (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) will be cut for every household, at approximately $10 per person per month.

Starting November 1, SNAP benefits (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) will be cut for every household, at approximately $10 per person per month. These cuts

"More month than money. So, I guess I'll be hitting the food banks."

That's the new reality for tens of thousands in the Buckeye State and more than 47 million around the country. Mr. James Brewer is getting hit with a reduction of his already meager monthly food stamp allowance.

"Basically, that going to be about $10 dollars less," Brewer said. "I already get $84 dollars, so that's going to be a big impact."

Cuts range from $11 dollars for an individual to $36 dollars for a family of four.

Maria Caraballo has three children. She's already feeling the pain of the cuts.

"Oh man, it's going to be too much," Caraballo said.



She says she's got to figure a way to stretch every dime and dollar to make sure her family gets enough food.

"It's hurting a lot of people. My kids as well. It's not going to be enough food. So, I feel that's just wrong of them cutting food stamps. We ain't got money like that," Caraballo added.

All totaled, $5 billion dollars are being cut from the food stamp program.

Martha Gist is not on food stamps, but she knows people who are.

"I think it will hurt some people because these are desperate times for a lot of people and life is hard on them," Gist said.

Congress is debating whether to cut the food stamp program even more.