Two more CMHA employees busted for stealing

Two CMHA employees have been charged with breaking and entering and theft in office for removing maintenance supplies and copper from the agency's Wade Park high rise. Anthony Robinson and Deandros Porter face arraignment on November 13th. CMHA credits tighter inventory control as aiding the investigation. Just a month ago William Allmond an employee at the Lorain Square property was similarly charged.



Porter was confronted by 19 Action News Reporter Paul Orlousky and said "I didn't take anything." He admitted he had been questioned by police but was unaware of the charges. Porter said Robinson misled him about the materials removed from the building saying "I was just working with him on the weekends. He told me we supposed to throw some things away. All I did was pile some stuff up. I didn't take anything or get paid for anything. I was there."



It is not a case with a huge dollar value, but at a time when thieves treat public property as their own it sends a message that someone is watching.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.