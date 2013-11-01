Tribe makes more moves

The Indians exercised the 2014 club option on RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, however, Jimenez voided the contract and is now a free agent. It was a mutual option meaning both sides had to agree to it. The Indians have a Monday deadline to make a 2014 Qualifying Offer.

Jimenez was their best pitcher down the stretch and finally resembled the pitcher they thought they were getting when they traded for him in 2011.

Jason Kubel is also now a free agent, the Tribe declined his 2014 club option.

The 40-man roster is now at 32 players and is attached.