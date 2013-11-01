Labor of Love: Israel Thornton t-shirts

Fighting for Aliza. A self defense lessons class is now being offered to help other women learn how to protect themselves -- Aliza Sherman never got that chance.

"Fighting for Aliza": Downtown murder leads to free self defense class for women

It's been six months since someone killed Aliza Sherman and still there are no suspects and no arrests in this case. Now her family continues to search for justice as they celebrate her birthday.

Aliza Sherman's family search for justice as they celebrate her birthday

It's been six months since the brutal murder, of a Cleveland Clinic nurse. Aliza Sherman was stabbed to death in the heart of downtown Cleveland and her killer is still out there.

After 6 months, no arrests in Aliza Sherman's murder

The family of Israel Thornton, the 5-year-old killed in a hit-skip incident on Friday, October 25, will hold a vigil at West 37 th and Denison, the place where he was fatally hit.

Vigil for 5-year-old killed in hit and run accident

On Saturday morning, November 2, a concert will be held at Second Calvary Baptist Church to celebrate the life of 5-year-old Israel Thorton. The celebration is open to the public.

The family of the little boy killed by a hit and run driver on Cleveland's west side last week is planning to celebrate his life.

Family of little boy killed in hit and run prepare to celebrate his life

The family of Israel Thornton is preparing for a final goodbye this weekend and they've come up with one final tribute for the little boy who was so full of life.

THE PERSON WHO STRUCK AND KILLED ISRAEL THORNTON AND DROVE OFF HAS NOT BEEN CAUGHT YET. MEANTIME, HIS FAMILY I Keiyana Simmons - Israel's Aunt 2:07-2:18 "People have been sending food and cards. The

You could say some specially printed t-shirts at a local shop were made through a labor of love.

They are for the family of Israel Thornton, the five year old boy recently killed in a hit and run incident.

"Israel's aunt called me and asked if I could help out," said Susan.

Susan Lange of ESP Promotions was honored, even humbled to help.

"I wish the family well. I feel very sorry for their loss," Susan said.

With each shirt pressed goodness begets goodness-- just ask Anthony Semoni of Creative Designs.

"I am just very happy we were able to help out Susan," Anthony Semoni said.

90 shirts, worth $10 a piece, free of charge, will be delivered just in time for Israel's service scheduled for Saturday.

Susan will use a van to deliver the shirts Friday afternoon, rushing a three day order into just a day and a half.

Israel was fatally struck Friday morning October 25, 2013 while walking to school.

The following Saturday: a vigil containing an outpouring of support from a grief stricken community, and Friday continued support at the printing shop -- it speaks volumes for a city hardened by its serial killers and serial kidnappers but not too hard to be touched by this little boy's story.

"I am happy to have been a part of it, to be able to help the family in some small way, nothing compares to what they are going through," added Susan.

