Labor of Love: Israel Thorton t-shirts - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Labor of Love: Israel Thornton t-shirts

Israel Thorton t-shirts courtesy of ESP Promotions Israel Thorton t-shirts courtesy of ESP Promotions

You could say some specially printed t-shirts at a local shop were made through a labor of love.

They are for the family of Israel Thornton, the five year old boy recently killed in a hit and run incident.

"Israel's aunt called me and asked if I could help out," said Susan.

 Susan Lange of ESP Promotions was honored, even humbled to help.

"I wish the family well. I feel very sorry for their loss," Susan said.

With each shirt pressed goodness begets goodness-- just ask Anthony Semoni of Creative Designs. 

"I am just very happy we were able to help out Susan," Anthony Semoni said.

90 shirts, worth $10 a piece, free of charge, will be delivered just in time for Israel's service scheduled for Saturday.

Susan will use a van to deliver the shirts Friday afternoon, rushing a three day order into just a day and a half.

Israel was fatally struck Friday morning October 25, 2013 while walking to school.

The following Saturday: a vigil containing an outpouring of support from a grief stricken community, and Friday continued support at the printing shop -- it speaks volumes for a city hardened by its serial killers and serial kidnappers but not too hard to be touched by this little boy's story.

"I am happy to have been a part of it, to be able to help the family in some small way, nothing compares to what they are going through," added Susan.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly