Food stamp cuts begin today

"More month than money. So, I guess I'll be hitting the food banks," said Mr. James Brewer.

That's the new reality for tens of thousands in the Buckeye State and more than 47-million around the country. Mr. James Brewer is getting hit with a reduction of his already meager monthly food stamp allowance.

"Basically, that going to be about $10 less. I already get $84, so that's going to be a big impact," said James.

Cuts range from $11 for an individual -- to $36 for a family of four.

"I got some bread. I got some lunch meat," said Maria Caraballo.

Maria has three children. She's already feeling the pain of the cuts.

"Oh man, it's going to be too much," added Maria.

Maria says she's got to figure a way to stretch every dime and dollar to make sure her family gets enough food.

"It's hurting a lot of people. My kids as well. It's not going to be enough food. So, I feel that's just wrong of them cutting food stamps. We ain't got money like that," said Martha Gist.

All totaled, $5-billion are being cut from the food stamp program. Martha Gist is not on food stamps, but she knows people who are.

"I think it will hurt some people because these are desperate times for a lot of people and life is hard on them," said Martha.

The average person is getting just a little over $133 a month right now. But as you've heard, that's going to be cut as of today, November 1, 2013. But wait there's more -- Congress is debating whether to cut the food stamp program even more.. ouch, that's going to hurt.

