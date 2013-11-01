Chilling Emails in Aliza Sherman Case

Maria Zoul still can't believe her beloved friend of 30-years is gone. Aliza Sherman was murdered by a suspect who is still out there. "It's hard to believe this has really happened," says Maria Zoul.

Maria Zoul still can't believe her beloved friend of 30-years is gone. Aliza Sherman was murdered by a suspect who is still out there. "It's hard to believe this has really happened," says Maria Zoul. In

Cleveland Police needs your help identifying someone they want to talk to in the Aliza Sherman murder.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the Aliza Sherman homicide. The individual was seen on video in the area E. 13th

New Clues: Help CPD crack the Aliza Sherman murder case

We're tracking new developments surrounding the unsolved murder of a woman downtown. Someone stabbed Aliza Sherman in March as she left her attorney's office.

Court records show the daughter of Aliza Sherman has now been given the authority to administer the estate. This comes after a long battle in probate court to remove Aliza Sherman's husband as executor.

Aliza had been going through a long, and very difficult divorce.

Court records show Sherman had written emails to her attorneys describing how she lived in fear something terrible would happen to her.

Cleveland police have not made any arrests, and they have not named any suspects.

A $50 thousand reward is being offered to help solve the crime.

If you know anything, call crime stoppers 216-252-crime, or email a tip www.25crime.com.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.