Chilling Emails in Aliza Sherman Case

We're tracking new developments surrounding the unsolved murder of a woman downtown. Someone stabbed Aliza Sherman in March as she left her attorney's office.

Court records show the daughter of Aliza Sherman has now been given the authority to administer the estate. This comes after a long battle in probate court to remove Aliza Sherman's husband as executor.

Aliza had been going through a long, and very difficult divorce.

Court records show Sherman had written emails to her attorneys describing how she lived in fear something terrible would happen to her.

Cleveland police have not made any arrests, and they have not named any suspects.

A $50 thousand reward is being offered to help solve the crime.

If you know anything, call crime stoppers 216-252-crime, or email a tip www.25crime.com.

