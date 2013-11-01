Cavs' rally falls short in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC (WOIO) - C.J. Miles came off the bench to throw down a team-high 22 points, and Tristan Thompson added 21, but it still wasn't enough for the Cavaliers on Friday night, as the Charlotte Bobcats outshot them and outscored them, 90-84 at Times Warner Cable Arena.





The Cavs shot only 38%, and their starting backcourt of Kyrie Irving (16) and Dion Waiters (2) combined for a mere 18 points, allowing the Bobcats to jump out to an early lead.





Kemba Walker led the way for Charlotte with 23 points, while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 15.





The Cavaliers (1-1) get right back to work on Saturday night in Indiana.





