Five-year-old hit and run victim laid to rest, Chilling emails in Aliza Sherman case, Rainy Saturday

A five-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car while walking to school, was laid to rest in Cleveland Saturday. The family of Israel Thornton said their final goodbye this morning at Second Calvary Baptist Church. The family emphasized it would be a time to celebrate his life, not a funeral. Israel was killed on Friday, October 25 at the intersection of West 37th and Denison. Police are still searching for the driver.

We're tracking new developments surrounding the unsolved murder of a woman downtown. Someone stabbed Aliza Sherman to death in March as she left her attorney's office. Court records show Sherman had written emails to her attorneys describing how she lived in fear something terrible would happen to her. Cleveland police have not made any arrests, and they have not named any suspects. If you know anything, call crime stoppers at 216-252-crime, or email a tip www.25crime.com. Read more at 19 Action News.com

TODAY: Heavy rain, 49 degrees

TONIGHT: Temps will drop to 37 degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and chilly, temps in the 40s

