Police departments join forces, arrest man for burglary

Several area police departments joined forces to find and arrest a North Perry man suspected of burglary.

Madison Township police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, North Perry Village Police, and Madison Village police worked together to investigate several robberies that happened in Perry, Madison, Painesville, and Thompson.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man who police say stole several pieces of jewelry and other household items.

Police did not release the man's name.

The investigation is still underway.

Law enforcement agencies anticipate charging two other people for their involvement in the crimes.

Stay with 19 Action News as this story develops.

