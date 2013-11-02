Five-year-old hit and run victim laid to rest

A five-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car while walking to school, was laid to rest in Cleveland Saturday.

The Second Calvary Baptist Church was busting at the seams with people pledging to hold up 5-year-old Israel Thornton's family in the face of unthinkable grief.

Little Israel was running to catch the school bus on October 25th at W. 37th and Denison when someone, who has yet to come forward ran Israel over and kept going.

Supporters filed by that casket and hugged his parents as if to try and absorb some of their gut wrenching pain.

As soon as that casket closed, everyone in the church stood on their feet in praise and applause for a little boy's life.

Israel was a little church *usher* who *called into the prayer warrior prayer line everyday at 6 a.m.

His family and church members said that he always participated at youth group.

He was known as the charismatic boy with a contagious smile who wanted to go to OSU and become a doctor.

