Neighborhood Connections celebrates 10 years of success

For a decade, Neighborhood Connections has funded citizen-led neighborhood projects in Cleveland and East Cleveland with grants of $500 to $5,000.

Grants have funded the Larchmere Porchfest, an annual event that turns 30 neighborhood porches into stages for local musicians; Voices in the Valley, a children's choir in the Garden Valley neighborhood; and adult literacy classes for the Latino community in Clark-Fulton.

Neighborhood Connections has made more than 2,000 grants totaling about $6 million since its founding in 2003.

Neighborhood Connections will celebrate its 10th anniversary and honor community partners on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the historic Tudor Arms Hotel

Those receiving awards include:

· Yvonne Pointer, founder of Positive Plus, a support group for women who have lost children through violence

· Cleveland TimeBank, a network of people who exchange skills and services without using money

· University Hospitals and Towards Employment for working together to pilot a Neighborhood Jobs Pipeline that better connects qualified local residents to employment opportunities at University Hospitals

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at the Tudor Arms Hotel, 10660 Carnegie Ave.

Music, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres follow.

