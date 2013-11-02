LAX shooting aftermath: It's business as usual at Hopkins Airport

Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, a native of New Jersey who was living in California, was charged with murder and commission of violence at an international airport for Friday's shooting at LAX.

LOS ANGELES (RNN) - The man suspected of fatally shooting a TSA agent could face the death penalty if convicted for charges prosecutors brought against him Saturday.Gerard I. Hernandez, 39, the first TSA

It is business as usual at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport except maybe for heightened anxiety among travelers one day after that deadly shooting at LAX.

Immediately after the Los Angeles shooting where one person was killed and several others injured, officials at Hopkins met with the FBI, TSA and federal marshals and determined the LAX shooting was an isolated incident and nothing would change regarding security at Hopkins.

Still many travelers, aware of the violence plaguing society know random attacks on the public victimize innocent people but many folks still opt to fly.

Some of the travelers that we spoke with said that they won't let news of the shooting deter their plans while others are not so sure.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.