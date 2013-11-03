Police beef up gang unit and see positive results, Business as usual at Cleveland Hopkins, Chilly Sunday

Good Sunday Morning Northeast Ohio!

Cleveland City hall reports that violence has declined since it augmented the police gang unit. Recent statistics show that murders and shootings have decreased overall. Police say since June the gang unit has busted 59 people with guns, and sixteen of them were documented gang members. Police also say they're trying to prosecute criminals under a special felony gang law for tougher penalties. Watch the full story on 19ActionNews.com

It's business as usual at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport except maybe for heightened anxiety among travelers after that deadly shooting at LAX. Immediately after the Los Angeles shooting where one person was killed and several others injured, officials at Hopkins met with the FBI, TSA and federal marshals and determined the LAX shooting was an isolated incident and nothing would change regarding security at Hopkins.

TODAY: Chilly, a mix of sun and clouds temps in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Temps will drop to the 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunshine, temps in the 50s.

