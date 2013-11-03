Browns Host Cleveland Food Bank Drive at Crucial Time

Browns fans were enjoying their typical game day feast in the Muni Lot. Some enjoying what looks like an endless supply of steaks, brats and chips. With this much food, drink and celebration it's hard to believe that right here in Northeast Ohio, one in four children don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Kristen Warzocha of the Cleveland Food Bank worries that cuts in the food stamp program will mean even more will go hungry.

A family of four will now receive about 36 dollars less a month.

"That may not even not seem like a lot of money, but for a family that is struggling already to put food on the table, 36 dollars could be three or four days worth of food," said Warzocha.

The Cleveland Browns do their part every year to help. Their food drive brings in thousands of pounds of food and thousands of dollars for the Cleveland Food Bank.

Browns fans are known to deliver for those in need of help, They know what the realities are and how lucky they are to have so much - especially on game day.

Becky Pfeister works in the Barberton School District.

"You actually see kids that you worry go hungry when they go home at night?" I asked.

"Absolutely, absolutely you do. You know the families that are really in need and the ones that need help the most, and there's a lot of them out there. There is truly a lot," says Pfeister.

If you missed this Food Drive you can still help. The Cleveland Food Bank is always in need of donations of food and money.

