Fatal car crash at W.105 St and Fidelity Ave

A person was killed in a two vehicle accident on the city's west side Sunday.

The fatal accident happened at 2:00 p.m. at the West 105th Street and Fidelity Ave. intersection.

According the initial investigation, the 21-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on W. 105th St. when he collided with an SUV traveling eastbound on Fidelity.

Police say that the driver of the SUV had just begun to travel after stopping at a stop sign. Officers believe that the motorcyclist may have been speeding.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the final cause of death.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.