Two kayakers rescued from Cuyahoga River

Two kayakers were pulled from the Cuyahoga River Sunday morning at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 3.

The Coast Guard says that the women were with a group of six or seven people when their vessels capsized.

Coincidentally, rescuers were completing a training activity nearby and arrived on scene within a minute of receiving the mayday call.

Both women were found wearing life jackets and wetsuits and did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident.

The Coast Guard took the unidentified women to Whisky Island.

