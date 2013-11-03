Cleveland Restaurant Week is back!

The 8th year of Cleveland Restaurant Week begins Monday, November 4 and will go on until Saturday, November 16.

Most participating restaurants will offer a three course meal for $33 plus tax and gratuity.

There are over 60 restaurants involved, making this the largest Cleveland Restaurant Week to date.

Restaurants cover the map from Sandusky to Mentor and south to Akron

The event was created by Cleveland Independents, a group that promotes dining at independently owned restaurants. Cleveland Independents turned 10 years old in 2013.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of Cleveland Restaurant week may view menus from participating establishments and also make reservations at http://www.clevelandindependents.com.

